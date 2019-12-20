Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

NYSEARCA FSMD traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27. Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

