Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered Fidus Investment from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.63.

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.49 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 109.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.3% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 45,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 60,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 5.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 45,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

