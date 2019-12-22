Financial Contrast: Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Zai Lab has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akcea Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Zai Lab and Akcea Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zai Lab 0 0 6 0 3.00 Akcea Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Zai Lab currently has a consensus target price of $45.45, indicating a potential upside of 16.53%. Akcea Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.76%. Given Akcea Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akcea Therapeutics is more favorable than Zai Lab.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zai Lab and Akcea Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab $130,000.00 17,430.00 -$139.07 million ($2.64) -14.77 Akcea Therapeutics $64.87 million 26.89 -$225.82 million ($2.74) -6.78

Zai Lab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akcea Therapeutics. Zai Lab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akcea Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zai Lab and Akcea Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab N/A N/A N/A Akcea Therapeutics -50.71% -33.00% -27.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Zai Lab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Akcea Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Akcea Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Summary

Zai Lab beats Akcea Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC. The company's drug candidates also comprise ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; and ZL-2302 to treat non-small cell lung cancer. The company, through its subsidiary, Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., has a collaboration agreement with the NovoCure Limited to perform clinical studies, sell, and import tumor treating field products in the field of oncology. Zai Lab Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Akcea Therapeutics

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase IIb clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase II study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease due to elevated triglyceride levels, as well as AKCEA-TTR-LRx to treat the broad population of patients with hereditary and wild-type forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG and PTC Therapeutics International Limited. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.