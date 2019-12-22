Financial Survey: Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) versus Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) and Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Village Farms International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Shineco shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Shineco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Village Farms International and Shineco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Farms International 8.47% 10.76% 7.07% Shineco -5.31% -2.25% -1.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Village Farms International and Shineco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Farms International $150.00 million 2.08 -$5.14 million ($0.11) -54.18 Shineco $31.22 million 0.88 $800,000.00 N/A N/A

Shineco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Village Farms International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Village Farms International and Shineco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Farms International 0 0 4 0 3.00 Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Village Farms International currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 235.57%. Given Village Farms International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Village Farms International is more favorable than Shineco.

Summary

Village Farms International beats Shineco on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority. Village Farms International, Inc. markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive arrangements with other greenhouse producers. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Delta, Canada.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc., a holding company, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers. The company also plants, processes, and distributes green and organic agricultural produce; and grows, cultivates, and sells yew trees that are used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as ornamental bonsai trees for purifying indoor air quality. In addition, it offers domestic and international logistics services for agricultural products. Further, the company develops and distributes specialized fabrics, textiles, health supplements, and other byproducts derived from an indigenous Chinese plant Apocynum Venetum. The company sells its Chinese medicinal products and western medicines through wholesale customers under its proprietary brand name and Tenethealth trademark name; and its 13 Ankang retail pharmacies operating under the Sunsimiao Pharmacies name, as well as 66 pharmacies operated by third parties under the Ankang Longevity Group Pharmacy cooperatives name. Shineco, Inc. sells its decoction pieces on the Anhui Bozhou Chinese medicine transaction market to medical materials companies and Chinese patent medicine factories. The company sells its Luobuma textile products through distribution networks online through third party e-commerce Websites, such as Taobao, Tmall, and JD; and yew trees and agricultural products primarily through its sales personnel, and group and institutional sales. The company was formerly known as Beijing Tenet Jove Technological Development Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shineco, Inc. in June 2005. Shineco, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Beijing, China.