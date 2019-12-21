Fire Lotto Hits Market Capitalization of $53,272.00 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Fire Lotto token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, TOPBTC and Livecoin. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. Fire Lotto has a total market cap of $53,272.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Fire Lotto Token Profile

Fire Lotto is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.