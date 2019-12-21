First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.91

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.91 and traded as high as $26.30. First Business Financial Services shares last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 1,144 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBIZ. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $225.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 2,115 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $51,225.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,424 shares in the company, valued at $688,429.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

