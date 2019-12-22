First Capital Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRGF) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of First Capital Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRGF) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCRGF opened at $15.86 on Wednesday.

First Capital Realty Company Profile

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

