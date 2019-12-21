First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.35 Million

Analysts expect First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) to post sales of $40.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Defiance Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the highest is $40.70 million. First Defiance Financial reported sales of $36.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will report full year sales of $159.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $159.70 million to $160.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $269.60 million, with estimates ranging from $262.60 million to $276.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Defiance Financial.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $40.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.15 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sandler O’Neill raised First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of First Defiance Financial stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $602.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.97. First Defiance Financial has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $31.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from First Defiance Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. First Defiance Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

In related news, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $89,204.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,531 shares of company stock worth $140,449. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 347.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in First Defiance Financial during the second quarter worth $260,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Defiance Financial by 123.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in First Defiance Financial by 242.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,498 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 20,873 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

