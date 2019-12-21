First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stephens set a $33.00 target price on First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of FFIN stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $35.78. 1,199,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,882. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $102.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 38.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $248,571.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction of $52,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,635.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 9,660 shares of company stock valued at $337,721. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,831,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,085,000 after buying an additional 6,422,789 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 105.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,329,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,511,000 after buying an additional 1,712,230 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 103.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,179,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,098,000 after buying an additional 1,105,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 328.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,446,000 after buying an additional 958,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.