First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Insider Sells $205,554.23 in Stock

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $205,554.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $41.98 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $111.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.87 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 29.88%. On average, research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

FRME has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,526,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 50.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,221 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in First Merchants by 12.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Merchants by 72.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 15,584 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in First Merchants by 5.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol