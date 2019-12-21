First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FRME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Merchants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Merchants currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.98. 447,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,854. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.07. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $111.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.87 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 29.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other First Merchants news, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $205,554.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $92,227.50. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,526,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 50.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,221 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 12.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 72.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

