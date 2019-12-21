First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Receives $38.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

FMBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

In other First Mid-Illinois Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $353,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 272,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,640,073.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 36,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $1,318,322.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,271,175.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,598 shares of company stock worth $1,673,374. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 8.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. 31.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMBH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,895. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.30%.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?