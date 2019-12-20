First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.07

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.07 and traded as high as $53.32. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $53.28, with a volume of 3,923 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCAL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCAL)

