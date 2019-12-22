First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NYSEARCA:LEGR) Trading Up 0.3%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NYSEARCA:LEGR)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.92 and last traded at $31.92, 60 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.82.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.87.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?