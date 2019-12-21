First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Western Financial in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

NASDAQ MYFW traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99. First Western Financial has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $17.61.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYFW. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Western Financial by 9,057.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $862,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Western Financial by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

