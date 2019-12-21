FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $509.13 Million

Equities analysts expect FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) to announce sales of $509.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $501.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $514.60 million. FirstCash reported sales of $481.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCFS. JMP Securities downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the third quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 14.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.64. 558,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,515. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $66.28 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com