Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.23

Shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.23 and traded as high as $4.36. Five Star Senior Living shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 75 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The firm had revenue of $355.01 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Five Star Senior Living stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,601 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Five Star Senior Living worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile (NASDAQ:FVE)

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

