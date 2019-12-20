Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP David A. Pickering Sells 3,542 Shares

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP David A. Pickering sold 3,542 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $232,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,129.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FIVN opened at $66.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average of $57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.60, a P/E/G ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Five9 Inc has a 1-year low of $38.61 and a 1-year high of $69.86.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,934,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,649,000 after buying an additional 93,246 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Five9 by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,163,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,253,000 after acquiring an additional 105,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,540,000 after acquiring an additional 22,206 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,253,000 after purchasing an additional 332,721 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

