FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Given New $362.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank from $316.00 to $362.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FLT. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $324.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $286.18.

FLT stock opened at $288.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. FleetCor Technologies has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $315.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.89.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Eales John acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. Also, insider Garnsey Colette bought 1,250 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 94.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

