Fletcher King (LON:FLK) Releases Earnings Results

Fletcher King (LON:FLK) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 0.90 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:FLK opened at GBX 42 ($0.55) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 41.35. The company has a market cap of $3.87 million and a P/E ratio of 16.80. Fletcher King has a one year low of GBX 34.75 ($0.46) and a one year high of GBX 49.87 ($0.66).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Fletcher King’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Fletcher King’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.80%.

Fletcher King Company Profile

Fletcher King Plc provides a range of property and advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers services in the areas of property fund management, property asset management, investment broking, valuations, and ratings. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?