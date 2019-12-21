Fletcher King plc (LON:FLK) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1 Per Share

Fletcher King plc (LON:FLK) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Fletcher King’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:FLK traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 42 ($0.55). The company has a market cap of $3.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80. Fletcher King has a 12-month low of GBX 34.75 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 49.87 ($0.66). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.35.

Fletcher King (LON:FLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported GBX 0.90 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Fletcher King Company Profile

Fletcher King Plc provides a range of property and advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers services in the areas of property fund management, property asset management, investment broking, valuations, and ratings. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

