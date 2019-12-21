Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.02

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.02 and traded as low as $2.50. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 103 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 million and a PE ratio of 17.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million.

In related news, insider (Manny) Pohl Emmanuel purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $92,350.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 55.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 121,424 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the third quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth $96,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the third quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at $52,000.

About Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

