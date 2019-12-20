FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVD) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1901 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

NYSEARCA QLVD traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $26.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229. FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84.

