FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Plans $0.25 Monthly Dividend

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2513 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYGV opened at $48.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.14. FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $49.09.

