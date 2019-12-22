FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1891 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

IQDF opened at $24.05 on Friday. FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average is $22.76.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)