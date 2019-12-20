FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.7794 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLTD traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.43. 47,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,079. FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $65.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.93.

