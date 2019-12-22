FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDEF) Increases Dividend to $0.72 Per Share

FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.7185 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

QDEF stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.67. FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $48.22.

