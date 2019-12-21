FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDYN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3765 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

QDYN stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $48.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.57.

