FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of RAVI stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund has a 1 year low of $74.88 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.76.

