FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund (BATS:ESG) Trading 0.1% Higher

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund (BATS:ESG) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.40 and last traded at $76.40, 1,026 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $76.29.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.17.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?