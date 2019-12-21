FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (NASDAQ:QLC) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (NASDAQ:QLC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1582 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NASDAQ QLC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,877. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21. FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $36.68.

Featured Article: What is Forex?