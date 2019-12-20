Flowr (CVE:FLWR) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Flowr Corp (CVE:FLWR) shares were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.04, approximately 18,698 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 185,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

A number of research firms have commented on FLWR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Flowr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$7.30 to C$3.20 in a report on Friday, October 11th. MKM Partners set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Flowr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44.

Flowr Company Profile (CVE:FLWR)

The Flowr Corporation cultivates and produces medicinal cannabis in Canada. The company is based in Lake Country, Canada.

