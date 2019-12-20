Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFIC. BidaskClub raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Flushing Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of FFIC opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $665.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.88. Flushing Financial has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $23.75.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $39.99 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 298.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 60,156 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 7,626.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 112,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

