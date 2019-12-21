Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ford Motor earned a news impact score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Ford Motor’s ranking:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.69.

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $170,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,700 shares in the company, valued at $778,596. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $941,750. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

