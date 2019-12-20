Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.92% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Forterra from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

FRTA traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.66. 132,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,819. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. Forterra has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.39 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $464.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forterra will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brigade Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 2,743,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 537,000 shares in the last quarter. Water Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Forterra by 196.2% in the second quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 468,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 310,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forterra by 19.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 159,888 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Forterra by 99.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 201,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Forterra by 206.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 107,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 72,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

