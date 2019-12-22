Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Forterra from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42. Forterra has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $464.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Forterra will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Forterra by 2,552.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Forterra by 29.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Forterra in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 60.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

