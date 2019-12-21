Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $79.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 price target on Fortive and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Fortive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,584,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,535. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.16. Fortive has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.15%.

In related news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 18,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $1,342,698.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,647.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Fortive by 342.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its stake in Fortive by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

