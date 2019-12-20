Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FET shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank set a $1.00 price objective on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE FET traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,935,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $191.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.31 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 91.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Christopher Gaut bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,626.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew L. Waite purchased 585,938 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $750,000.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 908,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,201 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FET. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 33.8% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 35,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 77.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

