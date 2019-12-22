Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,408,165 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 19,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $17,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 22.8% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 31,949 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 22.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOSL stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $395.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.25. Fossil Group Inc has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fossil Group Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 8,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $61,987.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 525,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,113.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fossil Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

