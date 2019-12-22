Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) will announce $40.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.53 million and the lowest is $40.61 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $38.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $160.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.96 million to $160.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $176.06 million, with estimates ranging from $174.10 million to $177.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 47.59% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $40.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.49 million.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Four Corners Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,855 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 45.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 73,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

