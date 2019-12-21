Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Deutsche Bank

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Shares of BEN opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 232.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5,760.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 61.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?