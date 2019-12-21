FREE Coin One Day Volume Reaches $21,776.00 (FREE)

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, FREE Coin has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FREE Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Token Store. FREE Coin has a total market capitalization of $628,304.00 and approximately $21,776.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00186110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.01186633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00026079 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00119608 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FREE Coin Token Profile

FREE Coin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology.

Buying and Selling FREE Coin

FREE Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FREE Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FREE Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.