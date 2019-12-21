Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Shares Down 0.5%

Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47, approximately 4,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 5,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Separately, CIBC set a $9.00 target price on Freehold Royalties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

About Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?