Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given New $15.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FCX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Clarkson Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.64.

FCX opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 2.50. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,082.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

