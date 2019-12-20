Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) Receives $1.52 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.85 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th.

FTR stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. Frontier Communications has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Frontier Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 72.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Frontier Communications by 5.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 20,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,705,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,234,000 after acquiring an additional 673,480 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 15.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 144,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 578.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 113,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 96,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?