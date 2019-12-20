Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,300 ($17.10). Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,530.50 ($20.13).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of FDEV opened at GBX 1,233 ($16.22) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,193.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,058.47. The company has a market capitalization of $473.17 million and a P/E ratio of 28.54. Frontier Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 730 ($9.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,344 ($17.68).

In related news, insider David John Braben sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total transaction of £15,000,000 ($19,731,649.57).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?