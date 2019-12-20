FTI Foodtech International (CVE:FTI) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Shares of FTI Foodtech International Inc. (CVE:FTI) were down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 14,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $820,000.00 and a PE ratio of -4.00.

About FTI Foodtech International (CVE:FTI)

FTI Foodtech International Inc provides Safe Cash blockchain technology to develop application for barter and food industries. It engages in the FLASH coin crypto currency business. The company also offers goods on barter exchanges, such as Trade Business Exchange, The Certificate Club, and Barter Central Ontario for which transactions are tendered using barter exchange dollars.

