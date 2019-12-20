Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Trading Up 6.7%

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) shares were up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.28, approximately 106,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 67,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FULC. ValuEngine upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.35). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,065,000. TRV GP IV LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $15,559,000. Finally, TRV GP Iii LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $39,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

