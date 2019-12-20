Fusion (FSN) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Fusion has a market capitalization of $6.47 million and $1.70 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fusion has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Hotbit, IDEX and Liquid.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000387 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,949.31 or 0.96309479 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Liquid, IDEX, Ethfinex, Hotbit and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.