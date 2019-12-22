FuzeX Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One FuzeX token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Coinbe and Cobinhood. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $661,557.00 and $3,289.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.01201371 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00121615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX launched on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co.

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, COSS, HitBTC, Allbit, Livecoin, Cobinhood, CoinBene, CPDAX, Token Store and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.